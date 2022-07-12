Daniel Brydges, 33, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of entering the grounds of the royal residence on December 18 and 22 last year.

He is also accused of criminal damage after allegedly damaging the barbed wire fence that surrounds the property, a member of court staff confirmed.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)