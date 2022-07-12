Robert Wilson, 36, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He failed to return to his approved premises in Waterlooville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Wilson failed to turn up at his approved premises in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Hampshire police made him a wanted man, and circulated an appeal to the public to help find him last week.

Wilson has several tattoos, including ‘Robbie’ on his right arm, ‘Char’ on his neck, and a rose artwork with ‘Jenna’ on his left leg.

Police warned people not to approach Wilson if they saw him.

Instead, they were advised to call 999.

SEE ALSO: Police move unauthorised encampment of over a dozen caravans from Cosham playing field

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Last week we published an appeal requesting assistance in locating a man who was wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with his license conditions.