Robert Wilson, 36, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
He failed to return to his approved premises in Waterlooville.
Read More
Hampshire police made him a wanted man, and circulated an appeal to the public to help find him last week.
Wilson has several tattoos, including ‘Robbie’ on his right arm, ‘Char’ on his neck, and a rose artwork with ‘Jenna’ on his left leg.
Police warned people not to approach Wilson if they saw him.
Instead, they were advised to call 999.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Last week we published an appeal requesting assistance in locating a man who was wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with his license conditions.
‘We can confirm that a 36-year-old man has now been arrested by police and recalled to prison.’