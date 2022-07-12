Wanted man Robert Wilson who was believed to be in Portsmouth caught and arrested by police

A WANTED man who was believed to be in Portsmouth has been arrested by police.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 1:33 pm
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 1:33 pm

Robert Wilson, 36, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He failed to return to his approved premises in Waterlooville.

Robert Wilson failed to turn up at his approved premises in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Hampshire police made him a wanted man, and circulated an appeal to the public to help find him last week.

Wilson has several tattoos, including ‘Robbie’ on his right arm, ‘Char’ on his neck, and a rose artwork with ‘Jenna’ on his left leg.

Police warned people not to approach Wilson if they saw him.

Instead, they were advised to call 999.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Last week we published an appeal requesting assistance in locating a man who was wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with his license conditions.

‘We can confirm that a 36-year-old man has now been arrested by police and recalled to prison.’

