Portsmouth man Costel Hurmuz, 46, was only stopped by police due to his ‘excess speed’ when travelling north toward Holbrook Road, Landport, just after midnight on February 2.

PC Marcus Ward and a colleague pulled over Hurmuz and spotted his seatbelt was clicked in behind him.

He was detained, searched and at that point Hurmuz revealed where he had been – at his girlfriend’s home while her husband was out.

File photo of police in Holbrook Road in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

In court documents obtained by The News, PC Ward said: ‘At approximately (12.04am) whilst travelling on Victoria Road North, Portsmouth, we noticed a vehicle travelling at excess speed northbound towards Holbrook Road.

‘Upon catching up with the vehicle, my colleague pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the driver Hurmuz.

‘Hurmuz’s seatbelt was plugged in behind him therefore meaning he was not wearing it correctly whilst driving his vehicle.

‘After conducting checks on Hurmuz, he was detained for the purposes of a search.

‘Whilst speaking to Hurmuz he disclosed that he had been at his girlfriend’s address whilst her husband was out.

‘He was breaching Covid regulations.’

Hurmuz was summonsed to court for the Covid breach – and given a ticket for driving without a seatbelt.

A single Hampshire magistrate heard the case behind closed doors and found him guilty of being out of his home in London Road, North End, without a reasonable excuse in lockdown.

He was fined £1760 with a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

