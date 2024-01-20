A prolific shoplifter who stole alcohol and tried to attack a community warden has been jailed.

John Fitzsimmons, 49, of Fort Cumberland Road, was jailed at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court earlier this month in relation to six thefts in Southsea. He stole booze from Waitrose in Marmion Road on six occasions between November and December last year.

John Fitzsimmons, 49, of Fort Cumberland Road, was jailed at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court after six thefts from Waitrose in Marmion Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Portsmouth Police said Fitzsimmons also tried to assault a community warden in Tonbridge Street in October this year. Fitzsimmons was handed a 22 week prison term for the offences.

Officers have been trying to clamp down on shoplifting following a huge spike in cases across the city last year. "Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders.," Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook.