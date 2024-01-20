Waitrose: Shoplifter who stole alcohol from Southsea store 6 times and tried to attack community warden jailed
A prolific shoplifter who stole alcohol and tried to attack a community warden has been jailed.
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Fitzsimmons, 49, of Fort Cumberland Road, was jailed at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court earlier this month in relation to six thefts in Southsea. He stole booze from Waitrose in Marmion Road on six occasions between November and December last year.
Portsmouth Police said Fitzsimmons also tried to assault a community warden in Tonbridge Street in October this year. Fitzsimmons was handed a 22 week prison term for the offences.
Officers have been trying to clamp down on shoplifting following a huge spike in cases across the city last year. "Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders.," Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook.
"We have a city centre team dedicated to catching these offenders and will be working with the Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership and businesses in Southsea and across the city."