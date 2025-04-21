Portsmouth man disappears leaving police "extremely concerned for his welfare" - public should call 999

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man from Portsmouth has gone missing with police urging people to call 999 if he’s seen.

Officers are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of Donald Smith. The 64-year-old disappeared at roughly 10.30am earlier today (April 21).

Donald Smith, 64, went missing from the Wymering area of Portsmouth on Easter Monday. The public are urged to call 999 if seen.Donald Smith, 64, went missing from the Wymering area of Portsmouth on Easter Monday. The public are urged to call 999 if seen.
Donald Smith, 64, went missing from the Wymering area of Portsmouth on Easter Monday. The public are urged to call 999 if seen. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary / Habibur Rahman

A picture of him and a missing person’s appeal has been released. Donald is described as white and bald, with a small grey beard and scars on his head. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and black trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he was last spotted in the Wymering area of Portsmouth. The force added: “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate Donald, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.

“We believe Donald is likely to be in the Portsmouth or Havant area. If anyone has seen Donald or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250172563.”

Related topics:PoliceWymeringHampshireHavant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice