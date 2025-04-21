Portsmouth man disappears leaving police "extremely concerned for his welfare" - public should call 999
Officers are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of Donald Smith. The 64-year-old disappeared at roughly 10.30am earlier today (April 21).
A picture of him and a missing person’s appeal has been released. Donald is described as white and bald, with a small grey beard and scars on his head. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and black trainers.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he was last spotted in the Wymering area of Portsmouth. The force added: “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate Donald, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.
“We believe Donald is likely to be in the Portsmouth or Havant area. If anyone has seen Donald or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250172563.”