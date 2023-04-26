Robertino Brown, 22, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with eight drug offences. His arrest came following a drug investigation by police officers.

Brown, of Knox Road, Stamshaw, has been charged with six counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. The investigation was conducted by Portsmouth’s high harm team.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Brown has been remanded in custody until May 30. The force added: ‘Officers from Portsmouth’s High Harm Team have charged a man in connection with an investigation into drugs supply in the city.