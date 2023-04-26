Portsmouth man named and charged with supplying Class A drugs in the city
A man from Portsmouth has been charged with possessing and supplying drugs.
Robertino Brown, 22, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with eight drug offences. His arrest came following a drug investigation by police officers.
Brown, of Knox Road, Stamshaw, has been charged with six counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. The investigation was conducted by Portsmouth’s high harm team.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Brown has been remanded in custody until May 30.
