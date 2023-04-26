News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man named and charged with supplying Class A drugs in the city

A man from Portsmouth has been charged with possessing and supplying drugs.

By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read

Robertino Brown, 22, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with eight drug offences. His arrest came following a drug investigation by police officers.

Brown, of Knox Road, Stamshaw, has been charged with six counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. The investigation was conducted by Portsmouth’s high harm team.

Robertino Brown, 22, of Knox Road, Stamshaw, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Robertino Brown, 22, of Knox Road, Stamshaw, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Brown has been remanded in custody until May 30. The force added: ‘Officers from Portsmouth’s High Harm Team have charged a man in connection with an investigation into drugs supply in the city.

Robertino Brown, 22, of Knox Road in Portsmouth, has been charged with six counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.’