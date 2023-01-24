Musa Farah, of Graham Street, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court next month. The 21-year-old has been charged with several offences.

NOW READ: Man charged after woman raped in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham police received reports of someone trying car door handles and attempting to access cars overnight. This allegedly happened in The Linnets, Portchester, yesterday morning.

The charge relates to reported incidents in The Linnets, Portchester. Picture: Google Street View.

Fareham police reported on Facebook someone had been charged. A statement said: ‘We have an update in relation to our earlier post about police making an arrest in Portchester, following reports of someone trying to gain access to vehicles in the early hours of this morning.