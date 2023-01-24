Portsmouth man named and charged with theft from vehicle after early hours reports in Portchester
A MAN from Portsmouth has been charged with theft from a vehicle following early morning reports.
Musa Farah, of Graham Street, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court next month. The 21-year-old has been charged with several offences.
Fareham police received reports of someone trying car door handles and attempting to access cars overnight. This allegedly happened in The Linnets, Portchester, yesterday morning.
Fareham police reported on Facebook someone had been charged. A statement said: ‘We have an update in relation to our earlier post about police making an arrest in Portchester, following reports of someone trying to gain access to vehicles in the early hours of this morning.
‘Officers made an arrest in The Linnets, and following enquiries 21-year-old Musa Farah, of Greetham Street in Portsmouth, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference, and going equipped for theft. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on February 6.’