Officers have released the CCTV image of a woman they wish to identify following the incident in the car park of Tesco Express in Priors Dean Road in Harestock, near Winchester at around 2pm on Sunday, April 17.

Two women were involved in an altercation, before a woman drove a car, described as a dark grey medium sized hatchback, towards a woman in her 40s, knocking her to the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police wish to speak to the this woman. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said officers are keen to speak to the woman in this CCTV image.

The spokesman added: ‘Do you know or recognise her? Were you in the area at the time? Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 44220150533.’