Portsmouth city centre rape: Sebastine Kava Liliu, 24, charged after Winston Churchill Avenue attack
Police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 19 year-old woman was raped on Winston Churchill Avenue in the city at around 01:15am on Sunday 11 February.
A force spokesperson said: "Specialist officers are supporting the woman. Following extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened, Sebastine Kava Liliu, aged 24, of no fixed address has been charged with rape. He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday 16 February). A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth previously arrested on suspicion of rape as part of our enquiries has been released without charge and will face no further action."
You can report a crime on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website here.