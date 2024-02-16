News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth city centre rape: Sebastine Kava Liliu, 24, charged after Winston Churchill Avenue attack

A 24 year-old man has been charged following a rape in Portsmouth city centre at the weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 19 year-old woman was raped on Winston Churchill Avenue in the city at around 01:15am on Sunday 11 February.

Crime scene on Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse Crime scene on Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Crime scene on Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A force spokesperson said: "Specialist officers are supporting the woman. Following extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened, Sebastine Kava Liliu, aged 24, of no fixed address has been charged with rape. He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday 16 February). A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth previously arrested on suspicion of rape as part of our enquiries has been released without charge and will face no further action."

You can report a crime on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website here.

Related topics:PoliceRapeHampshirePortsmouth