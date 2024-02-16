Police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 19 year-old woman was raped on Winston Churchill Avenue in the city at around 01:15am on Sunday 11 February.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A force spokesperson said: "Specialist officers are supporting the woman. Following extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened, Sebastine Kava Liliu, aged 24, of no fixed address has been charged with rape. He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday 16 February). A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth previously arrested on suspicion of rape as part of our enquiries has been released without charge and will face no further action."