Portsmouth man sent to prison following string of burglaries in the city
A PORTSMOUTH man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison following a number of burglaries across the city in August.
Anthony James Storr, 32, of Nutfield Place in Fratton, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday (October 5) where he was sentenced to 28 months in prison.
Following an investigation by the eastern Operation Hawk team, which specialises in investigating burglary, Storr was charged last month and remanded into custody.
The burglaries included a purse containing money and a bank card, which was later used, that was taken from an address on Moorings Way on August 8, a purse that was taken from a salon on Fratton Road on August 21 and a wallet containing bank cards and cash that was taken from an address in Southsea, on August 25, with the bank card later used.
Police Staff Investigator Catherine Cole, of the Operation Hawk team, said: ‘We understand how distressing it is to be a victim of burglary, it is a serious offence which leaves people feeling incredibly vulnerable and unsafe in their own homes.
‘We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and are dedicated to bringing people who think it’s acceptable to enter someone’s home and take their property to justice.
‘We are pleased that Storr will now face the consequences of his crimes and hope that this outcome reassures the community that we will take action against offenders.’
Storr was charged with one count of theft, one count of burglary other than dwelling, one count of dwelling burglary and theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.
No-one was injured in the incidents.