Transport police search for man 'acting aggressively' at Hilsea train station
TRANSPORT police searched for man ‘acting aggressively’ at Hilsea train station after his disruptions caused delays and cancellations.
The incident last night blocked the line towards Fareham and Havant, prompting delays across the city that lasted until around 11.30pm.
A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: ‘British Transport Police were called to Hilsea railway station at 8.17pm yesterday (October 5) following reports of a man holding a train’s doors and acting aggressively.
‘Officers attended, however the man had left the scene.
‘No arrests have been made in connection.’
As previously reported, South Western Railway said that the incident had affected trains running through these stations, with some either being ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’.
A statement on South Western Railway’s website yesterday said: ‘We have been informed of disruptive passengers on a train at Hilsea. This means that the line towards Fareham and Havant is blocked.
‘For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.
‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’