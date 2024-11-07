Portsmouth man charged after women's pants stolen from Lakeland and BMW taken in city

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:06 BST
Police have charged a man from Portsmouth after women’s underwear and other items were stolen from a high street shop.

Mark Budgen, 45, of Avondale Road in Landport, will appear in court later this month facing several charges. Officers arrested him after a vehicle was stopped and searched in North Street, Chichester, at 11.10am on October 17.

Various items, including women's pants, were stolen from Lakeland in North Street, Chichester. A man from Portsmouth has been charged with two counts of shoplifting.placeholder image
Various items, including women's pants, were stolen from Lakeland in North Street, Chichester. A man from Portsmouth has been charged with two counts of shoplifting. | Google Street View

Sussex Police said Budgen is charged with two counts of shoplifting from Lakeland in Chichester. A spokesman added that he is accused of swiping £356 worth of goods from the shelves on October 17, and items valued at £1,624 on September 11.

He added that the exact number of items is unknown, but they include sunglasses, cookware, women’s underwear and cosmetics.

Budgen is also charged with taking a BMW without the owner’s consent and driving while uninsured. The police spokesman said the vehicle was allegedly taken without the owner’s consent from Sultan Road, Buckland. Sussex Police added: “He has been bailed with conditions to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 19.”

