Portsmouth man charged after women's pants stolen from Lakeland and BMW taken in city
Mark Budgen, 45, of Avondale Road in Landport, will appear in court later this month facing several charges. Officers arrested him after a vehicle was stopped and searched in North Street, Chichester, at 11.10am on October 17.
Sussex Police said Budgen is charged with two counts of shoplifting from Lakeland in Chichester. A spokesman added that he is accused of swiping £356 worth of goods from the shelves on October 17, and items valued at £1,624 on September 11.
He added that the exact number of items is unknown, but they include sunglasses, cookware, women’s underwear and cosmetics.
Budgen is also charged with taking a BMW without the owner’s consent and driving while uninsured. The police spokesman said the vehicle was allegedly taken without the owner’s consent from Sultan Road, Buckland. Sussex Police added: “He has been bailed with conditions to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 19.”