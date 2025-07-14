A man has been charged with harassment and stalking after windows were smashed at a house in Copnor.

Hayes Whyte, of Kensington Road in Copnor, has been charged with various offences following an incident on Saturday night (July 12). He has subsequently been given a court date.

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that officers had to respond to a public order incident. Residents on Kensington Road were disturbed after windows were broken at a property on the street, and in Seafield Road.

Police said Whyte, 37, has been arrested and charge with criminal damage, stalking, production of cannabis, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

They added: “He’s been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.”