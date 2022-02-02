Portsmouth man suffers 'serious' neck injury during suspected knife attack that saw part of Canoe Lake car park in Southsea closed off
POLICE are investigating a ‘serious altercation’ that took place in the Canoe Lake car park in Southsea, with a man from Portsmouth in hospital for a severe laceration to his neck.
Officers are investigating the serious assault that took place in the Southsea car park shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.
Witnesses reported seeing a black BMW pull into the car park, and two men from the vehicle were then involved in an altercation with each other, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He added: ‘A 33 year-old man from Portsmouth has subsequently been treated for a serious cut to his neck that may have been caused by a bladed implement. He remains in hospital at this time.’
Several police vehicles remained at the scene until 10.30pm last night, when the cordon around the eastern side of the car park was taken down.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the GMW in the area at the time is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 44220044038.