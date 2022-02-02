Portsmouth man suffers 'serious' neck injury during suspected knife attack that saw part of Canoe Lake car park in Southsea closed off

POLICE are investigating a ‘serious altercation’ that took place in the Canoe Lake car park in Southsea, with a man from Portsmouth in hospital for a severe laceration to his neck.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:34 pm

Officers are investigating the serious assault that took place in the Southsea car park shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported seeing a black BMW pull into the car park, and two men from the vehicle were then involved in an altercation with each other, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He added: ‘A 33 year-old man from Portsmouth has subsequently been treated for a serious cut to his neck that may have been caused by a bladed implement. He remains in hospital at this time.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police attended the incident at the Canoe Lake Car Park on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Read More
Two men to face trial over death of Park Gate schoolgirl Emily Lewis on boat on ...

Several police vehicles remained at the scene until 10.30pm last night, when the cordon around the eastern side of the car park was taken down.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the GMW in the area at the time is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 44220044038.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.