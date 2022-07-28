Portsmouth man to go on trial accused of causing crash and racially abusing person in Milton

A MAN accused of racially abusing someone following a crash in Portsmouth almost two years ago is set to go on trial tomorrow.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:56 pm

James Dean, of Tangier Road, Baffins, is due to appear before magistrates following the alleged incident on June 13, 2020.

It’s claimed that Dean’s white Ford Fiesta collided with a white Ford Fiesta in Rodney Road, Milton.

Court papers allege Dean, 31, racially abused Saifur Rahman during an altercation following the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Read More

Read More
Disgraced Royal Navy veteran and businessman exposed as paedophile and jailed fo...

Dean is also accused of being a driver involved in a road traffic collision and failing to report the incident and faces a third charge of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road or in a public place without due care and attention.

Dean has pleaded not guilty to all three offences and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning .

If convicted, he could face up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.

SEE ALSO: Video shows navy’s new experimental ship arriving in Portsmouth