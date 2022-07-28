James Dean, of Tangier Road, Baffins, is due to appear before magistrates following the alleged incident on June 13, 2020.

It’s claimed that Dean’s white Ford Fiesta collided with a white Ford Fiesta in Rodney Road, Milton.

Court papers allege Dean, 31, racially abused Saifur Rahman during an altercation following the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Dean is also accused of being a driver involved in a road traffic collision and failing to report the incident and faces a third charge of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road or in a public place without due care and attention.

Dean has pleaded not guilty to all three offences and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning .