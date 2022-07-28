James Dean, of Tangier Road, Baffins, is due to appear before magistrates following the alleged incident on June 13, 2020.
It’s claimed that Dean’s white Ford Fiesta collided with a white Ford Fiesta in Rodney Road, Milton.
Court papers allege Dean, 31, racially abused Saifur Rahman during an altercation following the crash.
Dean is also accused of being a driver involved in a road traffic collision and failing to report the incident and faces a third charge of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road or in a public place without due care and attention.
Dean has pleaded not guilty to all three offences and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning .
If convicted, he could face up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.