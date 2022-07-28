Disgraced paedophile Simon Cowdrey, 59, was found guilty by jurors following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court of two counts of having sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

The former director was also convicted of seven counts of indecent assault on a girl aged 16 or under.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The ex-navy acting leading seaman carried out the sexual attacks between 1983 and 1989 in Paulsgrove after grooming the girls when he was in his 20s.

Cowdrey, of Rochester Road, Rochester, Kent, was found not guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13/14/15.

After being jailed, Cowdrey was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Det Con Iain Turner, who led the investigation, said: ‘Cowdrey has caused a great deal of harm and suffering to the three women involved in this case, who were children at the time of this abuse.

‘First and foremost, I would like to commend these three women for their courage and bravery in telling us what happened to them when they were young.

‘We know how hard it is to come forward and report these offences, whether they have taken place recently or in the past.

‘We are committed to getting justice for victims and have specially trained officers to support them through the process.

‘We will always investigate thoroughly and treat such reports with the utmost seriousness, no matter when they occurred.

‘We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak to someone in confidence.’

Andrea Hills, CPS Wessex senior crown prosecutor, said: ‘Simon Cowdrey took advantage of young children by grooming them and making them think he was being friendly and supportive, when the reality was that he was manipulating them for his own sexual gratification.

‘We would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case for coming forward and supporting the prosecution. Their brave testimonies undoubtedly helped to ensure justice was delivered.

‘We hope that this case makes it clear that the passage of time will not stop us from bringing offenders to justice.

‘We would encourage anyone who has been abused in the past to come forward with the confidence that the CPS will take your case seriously.’

Survivors of sexual abuse can call police on 101 or visit www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/ to see the support on offer.

For advice go to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/