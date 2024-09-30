Portsmouth man who allegedly fled police before he was caught appears in court over drug dealing
Alfie Harmer, 26, of Landguard Road, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being charged with possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
It followed reports of drug-related activity in Kilmiston Close, Buckland, when officers were called to the scene on Friday, March 10, last year.
A police spokesperson said at the time of the incident: “Officers attended and a man tried to run away from them at the scene. He was located a short time later at an address on Duke Crescent.
“A large quantity of suspected cannabis, cash and a number of phones were found. The man, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.”
Harmer appeared before magistrates last week where he was bailed to next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 21 October.