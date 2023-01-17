Okiy, of Portsmouth, gave his verdict at Portsmouth Crown Court today after committing a ‘prolonged and frightening sexual attack’ on a 16-year-old.

The victim was walking home along St Mary’s Road on the evening of July 17, 2022, when she was approached by the 38-year-old stranger.

Temearauebikonte Okiy was found guilty in Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Okiy was told to leave her alone, and about her age, but this did not stop his advances. He continued to pester the girl before sexually assaulting her numerous times.

During the ordeal, the 16-year-old was able to take a photo of Okiy. The deviant was also captured visibly on CCTV.

He was quickly identified by the police following a social media appeal. Following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, the jury found Okiy guilty of assault by penetration and three counts of sexual assault.

Nicola Morse, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: ‘Okiy tried to suggest that the sexual contact between them was consensual, but this was clearly not the case.

‘He was responsible for a prolonged and frightening sexual attack on a young woman, completely unknown to him. I would like to thank the victim for supporting the prosecution of this case.

‘There is no doubt that her compelling evidence ensured that there was a successful conviction today. The CPS worked with the police from the earliest opportunity to identify reasonable lines of enquiry to ensure that a strong case was put before the court as quickly as possible.’