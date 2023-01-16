Gosport man who repeatedly stamped on victim's head, face and chest in 'brutal assaults' behind bars
VICIOUS Aiden West has been jailed after repeatedly punching and kicking his victim in the head.
The Gosport man, 23, has been sentenced to two years in prison following an early morning assault in St Johns Square. West and Stanley Lambie approached the victim, a man in his 20s, who was stood with his friend at an address on May 17, 2022.
Coming from inside the building, West and Lambie, now aged 19, punched and kicked the man several times in the head and face.
CCTV footage showed Lambie stealing items from the victim’s pockets while West continued his savage beating. The pair left the area but returned and pushed the man away from the address.
They continued their onslaught on the helpless adult as he tried to run away, with West stamping on his head and chest. Police found them still on the floor after losing consciousness.
The man suffered a broken nose, knocked out tooth, and various cuts and bruises. Lambie and West were subsequently arrested and charged.
West, of Parham Road, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent at a Portsmouth Crown Court hearing in June 23 last year. Lambie, of Gladstone Road, Gosport, admitted theft and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 13.
West was sentenced at the same court on Friday. Lambie will be sentence on May 12.
Detective sergeant Gary Tomlinson said: ‘This was a sustained attack which saw both defendants inflict violence on another man, leaving him with serious injuries. Even as the victim retreated, he did not retaliate and was subjected to further brutal assaults.’