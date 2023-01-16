The Gosport man, 23, has been sentenced to two years in prison following an early morning assault in St Johns Square. West and Stanley Lambie approached the victim, a man in his 20s, who was stood with his friend at an address on May 17, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming from inside the building, West and Lambie, now aged 19, punched and kicked the man several times in the head and face.

Aiden West, of Parham Road, Gosport, has been jailed after repeatedly stamping on a man's head, face and chest in multiple 'brutal assaults'. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Google Street View.

CCTV footage showed Lambie stealing items from the victim’s pockets while West continued his savage beating. The pair left the area but returned and pushed the man away from the address.

They continued their onslaught on the helpless adult as he tried to run away, with West stamping on his head and chest. Police found them still on the floor after losing consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man suffered a broken nose, knocked out tooth, and various cuts and bruises. Lambie and West were subsequently arrested and charged.

SEE ALSO: Man who drove at police to avoid arrest forcing them to jump for safety dodges jail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden West, of Parham Road, Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

West, of Parham Road, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent at a Portsmouth Crown Court hearing in June 23 last year. Lambie, of Gladstone Road, Gosport, admitted theft and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West was sentenced at the same court on Friday. Lambie will be sentence on May 12.