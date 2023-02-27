News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville woman beater thug who denied any wrongdoing is jailed for over 3 years for attacks on females

A Waterlooville woman beater thug who attacked two females has been jailed after denying any wrongdoing.

By Steve Deeks
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 1:08pm

Menace Darren Farrell, 44, was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for three and a half years for his punishing beatings of two women at an address in Waterlooville.

Farrell, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester, denied two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on one of the women, and a charge of common assault on the second female. All the offences took place in July 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences but was found guilty following a trial at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. His case was then sent to the crown court where he was locked up – having surrendered any potential credit to reduce his sentence after denying the charges before he was found guilty.

Farrell was also handed a 10-year restraining order not to contact the complainants involved. He will serve half the sentence behind bars before he is released on licence back into the community.