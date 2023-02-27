Menace Darren Farrell, 44, was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for three and a half years for his punishing beatings of two women at an address in Waterlooville.

READ NOW: Murder arrest update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester, denied two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on one of the women, and a charge of common assault on the second female. All the offences took place in July 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences but was found guilty following a trial at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. His case was then sent to the crown court where he was locked up – having surrendered any potential credit to reduce his sentence after denying the charges before he was found guilty.