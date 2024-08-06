Two Portsmouth men named and charged after cyclist smashed over the head with a bottle and robbed in Buckland

Two men have been charged after two victims were attacked in Buckland - where a cyclist was hit over the head with a bottle.

Josh Roy Russell Conway and William John McCance are due to appear in Portsmouth Crown Court next month following the incident on Saturday evening (August 3). A 56-year-old man was was threatened and assaulted on Mile End Road by two men at roughly 6pm, police said.

Josh Roy Russell Conway, aged 33, of no fixed address and William John McCance, aged 34, of no fixed address, are due to appear in Portsmouth Crown Court after two people were attacked in Buckland. | César Moreno Huerta

“He was not seriously hurt,” they added. A while later, a 26-year-old cyclist was stopped by the same individuals in Mile End Road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: “He was assaulted and hit over the head with a bottle and his bike was damaged. His passport, £350 in cash, and a watch were stolen from him. He was treated for cuts and bruises.”

Officers made two arrests that evening. Conway, 33, and McCance, 34 - both of no fixed abode - are both charged with common assault and robbery.

They appeared in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 5). The pair have been further remanded and are scheduled to appear in crown court on September 2.

