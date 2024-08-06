Two Portsmouth men named and charged after cyclist smashed over the head with a bottle and robbed in Buckland
Josh Roy Russell Conway and William John McCance are due to appear in Portsmouth Crown Court next month following the incident on Saturday evening (August 3). A 56-year-old man was was threatened and assaulted on Mile End Road by two men at roughly 6pm, police said.
“He was not seriously hurt,” they added. A while later, a 26-year-old cyclist was stopped by the same individuals in Mile End Road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: “He was assaulted and hit over the head with a bottle and his bike was damaged. His passport, £350 in cash, and a watch were stolen from him. He was treated for cuts and bruises.”
Officers made two arrests that evening. Conway, 33, and McCance, 34 - both of no fixed abode - are both charged with common assault and robbery.
They appeared in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 5). The pair have been further remanded and are scheduled to appear in crown court on September 2.