News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth MP slams 'worrying' government statistics showing record low charge rates for crimes in UK

‘WORRYING’ crime statistics have taken the notice of a Portsmouth MP who wants more boots on the ground.

By Freddie Webb
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 4:32pm

Government data published on October 27 highlights the charge rate is at a record low.

The proportion of offences resulting in an arrest and charge has fallen to 5.4 per cent.

Read More
‘I’m disappointed with myself’: Portsmouth FC fanatic John Westwood banned for s...
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Most Popular

This is down from 15 per cent seven years ago.

The total number of criminals charged stands at 370,000 - down from almost 600,000 in 2015 – a 36 per cent fall.

Over the past year, two million investigations were dropped with no suspect identified – including 300,000 violent crimes and over a million thefts.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘Police cuts have consequences for Portsmouth’s communities and these latest statistics paint a worrying picture of the failure of this government to get a grip of crime.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

‘Portsmouth people want a visible police presence on the streets of our city to keep our communities safe.’