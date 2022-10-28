Government data published on October 27 highlights the charge rate is at a record low.

The proportion of offences resulting in an arrest and charge has fallen to 5.4 per cent.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

This is down from 15 per cent seven years ago.

The total number of criminals charged stands at 370,000 - down from almost 600,000 in 2015 – a 36 per cent fall.

Over the past year, two million investigations were dropped with no suspect identified – including 300,000 violent crimes and over a million thefts.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘Police cuts have consequences for Portsmouth’s communities and these latest statistics paint a worrying picture of the failure of this government to get a grip of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad