Portsmouth MP slams 'worrying' government statistics showing record low charge rates for crimes in UK
‘WORRYING’ crime statistics have taken the notice of a Portsmouth MP who wants more boots on the ground.
Government data published on October 27 highlights the charge rate is at a record low.
The proportion of offences resulting in an arrest and charge has fallen to 5.4 per cent.
This is down from 15 per cent seven years ago.
The total number of criminals charged stands at 370,000 - down from almost 600,000 in 2015 – a 36 per cent fall.
Over the past year, two million investigations were dropped with no suspect identified – including 300,000 violent crimes and over a million thefts.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘Police cuts have consequences for Portsmouth’s communities and these latest statistics paint a worrying picture of the failure of this government to get a grip of crime.
‘Portsmouth people want a visible police presence on the streets of our city to keep our communities safe.’