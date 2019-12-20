Police are carrying out a murder investigation in North End this afternoon after a woman’s body was found.

Officers were called to Kingston Crescent on Tuesday at 10pm after the death of the woman, 32.

Police investigating after a murder in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth.

Today police vans have been parked at the scene, and officers have been out speaking to members of the public.

Photos from the scene also show the back of a house cordoned off.

As well as Kingston Crescent police activity today has centred on nearby Heathfield Road and Pitcroft Lane.

A police cordon.

A 48-year-old man, from Portsmouth, has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in custody.

As part of the investigation Portsmouth City Council has been asked to delay some communal bin collections in the area so any potential evidence can be secured.

Detective Inspector Adam Edwards said: ‘We know that making this request on the Friday before Christmas will be a concern for residents and we apologise for any inconvenience caused, but we hope that you will understand that we would only do this if absolutely necessary.

Police in Heathfield Road off Kingston Crescent.

Police said they believe it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44190453399.

Alternatively you can report information online.