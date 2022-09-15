Portsmouth murder: Pictures from the scene in Anchorage Park after two bodies found
These are the first pictures from the scene of the murder in Anchorage Park, Portsmouth.
Police said this morning that a murder probe has been launched after the discovery of a 60-year-old woman’s body.
When they arrived there yesterday morning, also in the house was the body of a 66-year-old man.
Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and that there is ‘no wider risk’ to the community.
Officers will be at the house for a few days, and police have thanks residents for their patience.