Police said this morning that a murder probe has been launched after the discovery of a 60-year-old woman’s body.

When they arrived there yesterday morning, also in the house was the body of a 66-year-old man.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and that there is ‘no wider risk’ to the community.

A house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth. A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered. The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Officers will be at the house for a few days, and police have thanks residents for their patience.

