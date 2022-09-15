News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth murder: Pictures from the scene in Anchorage Park after two bodies found

These are the first pictures from the scene of the murder in Anchorage Park, Portsmouth.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:48 am
Police said this morning that a murder probe has been launched after the discovery of a 60-year-old woman’s body.

When they arrived there yesterday morning, also in the house was the body of a 66-year-old man.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and that there is ‘no wider risk’ to the community.

A house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth. A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered. The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Officers will be at the house for a few days, and police have thanks residents for their patience.

