Officers were called to Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park just before 10.30am yesterday.

When they got there they found the body of a 60-year-old woman.

A house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth. A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered. The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

The body of a 66-year-old man was also found inside the property, police say.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘At this stage police are treating this as an isolated incident and we would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk. We are not looking for any further people in connection with this incident.

‘We will have a police presence at the address in the coming days and would like to thank residents for their patience as we deal with this incident.’

Formal identification procedures are ongoing.