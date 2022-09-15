News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Anchorage Park - with man's body nearby

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Portsmouth – with a man’s body also discovered.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:47 am
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:23 pm

Officers were called to Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park just before 10.30am yesterday.

When they got there they found the body of a 60-year-old woman.

Read More

Read More
Police name Hayling Island pensioner Lloyd Kernan, 78, killed by Ford Focus in B...
A house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth. A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered. The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Most Popular

The body of a 66-year-old man was also found inside the property, police say.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘At this stage police are treating this as an isolated incident and we would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk. We are not looking for any further people in connection with this incident.

‘We will have a police presence at the address in the coming days and would like to thank residents for their patience as we deal with this incident.’

SEE ALSO: Pictures from Anchorage Park murder scene

Formal identification procedures are ongoing.

Specialist officers are supporting the family.