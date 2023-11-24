News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Murder Probe: Man released on conditional bail following the death of a 23-year-old

A man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail until next year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Nov 2023, 17:59 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 17:59 GMT
The police were called at 4.04am on Thursday November 23 by South Central Ambulance Service to a report that a 23 year-old woman had been located with serious injuries on Buckingham Street in Portsmouth.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from her injuries.

The police have been conducting enquiries in the area regarding the investigation and a 24 year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on conditional bail until 23 February 2024 pending further enquiries.