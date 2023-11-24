A man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail until next year.

The police were called at 4.04am on Thursday November 23 by South Central Ambulance Service to a report that a 23 year-old woman had been located with serious injuries on Buckingham Street in Portsmouth.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from her injuries.

