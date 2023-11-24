Portsmouth murder probe: Pictures and video of tragic scene where woman died

Police and forensic officers were at the scene of a suspected murder on Thursday after a woman who was found seriously injured at a city tower block later died.

Police stood guard at the crime scene by Chandos Rise in Buckingham Street, close to the city centre, throughout the day following the incident.

The victim, now named by the family as Jamie Smith, 23, was found with serious injuries around 4am before later dying of her injuries. A 24-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A large police presence was seen in the area with a number of vehicles at the site as crime scene investigators carried out their work.

On Friday, flowers had been laid at the scene as police maintained a presence in the area.

