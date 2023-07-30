Police are maintaining a heavy presence in Guildhall Square after a body was found last night

As reported in The News earlier today, a young man, aged 18, was discovered dead at roughly 11pm last night. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are treating the death as “suspicious”, and have launched a murder investigation.

Several officers are in the area today to figure out what happened to the young man. A police spokeswoman said: “A murder investigation has been launched after the suspicious death of a man in Portsmouth.

"We were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday, July 29, following the death of an 18-year-old man. Our officers will remain at the scene today as our investigations into the exact circumstances of what happened continue.

“We understand that news of this will be concerning for residents so please speak to our officers who will be in the area today. Detectives investigating would be keen to from anyone in the area at the time who may have information that could assist our investigation.”

“If you were near to the Guildhall, or have any mobile phone footage or images, or CCTV please contact us on 101 with reference 44230305889.” Reports can also be submitted on the police website.

