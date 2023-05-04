But now Craig Gayle has been put behind bars for four years after he was caught dealing cocaine as his entertainment business KOC Nights struggled with £46,000 worth of debt during lockdown. He started his legal enterprise in 2018, which had initially ‘done well’, before turning to crime, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The University of Portsmouth graduate appeared at court on a remote link from prison as he waited to find out his fate for trading in drugs after his business had ‘turned sour’. The 30-year-old, of Eastney Road, Eastney, was caught by police who suspected he was dealing on the street on April 29 last year. He was found with 150g of cocaine and £1,785 of cash.

Craig Gayle Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Then on March 4 this year, Gayle was followed by suspicious police after making a stop-off on a scooter in Southsea. As officers approached Gayle he ran off and threw away an iPhone that was recovered before he was stopped by cops. A search of Gayle and his address revealed 20g of cocaine and £1,865 cash.

Gayle’s offending was aggravated by committing the latest offences on bail one week after having pleaded guilty at court to dealing cocaine on April 29 last year.

Admitting the error of his ways, Gayle said: ‘I’m aware my actions are wrong and go against the law. I acknowledge my actions have consequences and I propose to accept the punishment and work on being a better person.’

Judge David Melville KC said Gayle, of no relevant previous convictions, was a ‘significant player in the operation’, before adding: ‘You started a life of drug dealing because you were short of money because your business had gone sour. You could have stopped but you continued trading. Your life has been overturned by this but you brought it on yourself.’

The judge said continuing to deal drugs while on bail just days after pleading guilty to the same offence was a ‘significant aggravating factor’. Gayle, who admitted two counts of dealing cocaine and possessing criminal property, was jailed for four years.

