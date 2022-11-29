Portsmouth paedophile who aimed to meet girl, 11, with condoms and Viagra put behind bars
A PAEDOPHILE who tried to meet a girl with condoms and Viagra has been jailed.
Gordon Welch, of Sheffield Road, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for arranging to commit a child sexual offence against an 11-year-old.
He was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Monday. Welch has also been given a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life. The 67-year-old was arrested on May 12 after travelling to Southampton to Portsmouth expecting to meet a child.
Carrying condoms, Viagra and flavoured lubricant in the hope of having sex with her, he arrived in Shirley, but was in for a surprise. He was met by police officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Welch was charged on the same day and pleaded guilty to arranging to commit a sexual act upon a child at a hearing on Halloween. Investigating officer detective constable Colin Haynes, of SEROCU, said: ‘Child sexual abuse ruins lives.
‘While, thankfully, there were no real children involved in this investigation, Welch demonstrated he had the intention to carry out sexual acts on someone he believed to be a child. This case gives an insight in to the vital work officers from SEROCU do, working closely in partnership with police forces in the South East.
‘We carry out investigations to safeguard children and to ensure those who pose a real risk, particularly to children, are held to account for their actions. Welch will now have an opportunity to reflect upon his actions in prison.’