Police appeal

Police said the incident on May 9 saw the student, who had intervened in a confrontation between the driver and three men, suffer a split tongue.

Now Hampshire police have arrested two Portsmouth men, 20 and 27, and a 29-year-old from Fratton. All were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault by beating.

They were released under investigation.

CCTV was released in a bid to find those responsible.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8.35pm on the traffic island in King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue.

Police previously said: ‘The driver reported that during the confrontation he was punched in the face.

‘A number of students who were nearby intervened and one of them was also assaulted, leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44210178499.

