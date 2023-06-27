The boys were arrested today (June 27) following a fire in Hilsea last month and an assault on a 57-year-old man which took place in early June.

In a social media post, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Three boys aged 14,15, and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a clothing bank was set on fire on Matapan Road in the early hours of Tuesday 30 May.

Three boys are currently in custody after two incidents in Hilsea.

‘In addition the 14 year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a hate-related incident on London Road in Hilsea on Sunday 4 June where a 57 year-old man was verbally abused, assaulted, and had his bike damaged. All three remain in custody at this time.’