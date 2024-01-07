Portsmouth police arrest three teenagers after North End break in - money, drugs paraphernalia and a knuckle duster found
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called at 4.26pm on Thursday 21 December to a report that a group of teenagers had broken into a shed on Matapan Road and were smoking cannabis.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended and spotted three boys attempting to run away. All three were stopped and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and a pair of wire cutters was located on one of the boys. A significant quantity of cannabis, a large sum of money, drugs paraphernalia and a knuckle duster were located nearby, and two bicycles were seized.
"The three boys - a 17-year old and two 16-year-olds, all from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. One of the 16-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal.”
All three have been released from police custody on bail while police enquiries continue. Their bail dates are March 21st.