Police arrested three teenagers after reports that a group broke into a North End shed – and found money, drugs paraphernalia and a knuckle duster nearby.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called at 4.26pm on Thursday 21 December to a report that a group of teenagers had broken into a shed on Matapan Road and were smoking cannabis.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended and spotted three boys attempting to run away. All three were stopped and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and a pair of wire cutters was located on one of the boys. A significant quantity of cannabis, a large sum of money, drugs paraphernalia and a knuckle duster were located nearby, and two bicycles were seized.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three teenagers were arrested after the North End break-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The three boys - a 17-year old and two 16-year-olds, all from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. One of the 16-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal.”