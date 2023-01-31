Flames poured out of the building in Copnor Road on Sunday January 22 with fire crews being sent from across the Portsmouth area. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) investigation officers also attended the suspicious blaze. Resident Gowthamraj Velmurugan, 25, was made homeless following the fire and is currently living at a work colleague’s house in Cosham.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman previously said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson in Portsmouth at the weekend. It was reported to us shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, January 22, that a building on Copnor Road was alight.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire above Bossman's Kitchen in Copnor Road on Sunday. Picture: Zack Ali

‘The building consists of take-away outlet Bossman’s Kitchen, a Nisa convenience store and residential flats. No injuries were reported.’

Three people were treated by paramedics at the scene. Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Havant and Portchester were deployed the extinguish the fire.

Thick smoke and flames billowed from the roof after the fire spread from the first floor. As previously reported in The News, a HIWFRS spokesman said the first-floor and roof were ‘destroyed’ in the inferno. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, with relief crews being deployed and the stop message being given at 12.08am.

Despite their investigations, police are yet to make a breakthrough. A spokeswoman said: ‘No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing.’