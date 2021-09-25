E-scooter rider on his phone in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270820-07)

Inspector Marcus Kennedy, who is part of Portsmouth’s neighbourhood policing team, unveiled the figures during a Facebook live debate on e-scooters last night.

Inspector Kennedy said that since November, some 516 e-scooter issues had been reported to police in Hampshire, with riders being issued warnings 422 times.

The top officer added that ‘over half of those warnings were done in Portsmouth’ which he said demonstrated how seriously the force was looking to tackle the ‘marmite’ issue of e-scooters.

During the online broadcast, Inspector Kennedy warned people not to buy and ride private e-scooters in the roads. ‘It’s illegal’, he said as they cannot be taxed or have an MOT.

The inspector insisted police did not want to punish every e-scooter rider but instead educate them.

