Portsmouth police have sent out a warning after three crimes have been reported within days.

The first incident was on December 13 between 7.45am and 2.30pm. A home in Horsea Road was broken into, and cash, Dewalt power tools, an HP Laptop, a Jaguar watch, and a diamond ring.

Police want information after a spate of Portsmouth burglaries

Then between 4.30pm on December 13 and 6.30am on December 14 a garage door in Northern Parade was forced open, and electrical items and bikes were taken.

The final incident was between 12.30pm and 7.30pm on December 16 when another home in Northern Parade was targeted. A flat door was forced open and cash, a white Xbox One with remote and blue controller, three pairs of Nike trainers and leather boat shoes were stolen.

PC Kevin Parker said: ‘We are currently investigating the circumstances of all three of these incidents and looking into whether they could be linked. We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of these addresses around the time of incidents, who may have information that could help our investigation, to come forward.

‘I would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.’

If you have any information you can call 101.