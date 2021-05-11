Police said the 32-year-old man from Portsmouth needed two surgical procedures after suffering a severe ‘blunt force trauma’ to his right leg, and bruising to his left leg.

Officers are investigating whether or not he was involved in a crash while walking after finishing in the pub.

He also had bruises on his shoulder and back, and injuries on his palm and side of his left hand. He remains at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police issued this photo of a trainer after a 32-year-old who had been at the Shepherds Crook in Milton woke up in a parked car. Picture: Hampshire police

Hampshire police today said the man had been at the Shepherds Crook pub in Goldsmith Avenue, opposite Milton Park, on Saturday night.

Police said he thinks he left at around 11pm and walked along Goldsmith Avenue but has no further memory of the night.

He woke up at 4.53am on Sunday in the passenger seat of a parked car that had been left unlocked in Durban Road, Fratton.

The man was missing his right Adidas trainer, white trainer sock and house keys.

Now people living in Copnor, Milton and North End are being asked to check their gardens for his missing property.

DC Beth Marshall, said: ‘It appears the man had found the car on Durban Road, parked and unlocked, and had got inside the vehicle where he passed out. When he woke up, he managed make his way home and was then taken to hospital.

‘He has suffered a significant blunt force trauma injury to his right leg, as well as bruising to his left leg, shoulder and back, with injuries to the palm and side of his left hand.

‘He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he underwent two surgical procedures. He remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

‘It is not yet clear how he sustained these injuries and we are keeping an open mind at this stage.

‘I am appealing to anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening or the early hours of Sunday morning who may have seen something connected to this incident.

‘Did you see a man matching the description in the area? Did you see him with any other people, or did you witnesses a collision?’

Police said the man is white, was wearing stonewash skinny jeans, a plain white T-shirt, and a grey and navy Adidas varsity bomber jacket.

