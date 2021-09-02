The 17-year-old was walking home near Southsea seafront in the daytime when she was offered a lift by two men.

Police are investigating after she reported one of the men raped her in the car.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are investigating a report of a rape, which occurred on July 19, 2021.

File photo of South Parade Pier. Picture: Neil Campbell

‘It was reported a teenage girl had been offered a lift by two men, which she accepted. While in the car, one of the men is alleged to have raped her.

‘She is being supported by officers and enquiries are ongoing.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44210285711.

Support is available

Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (Parcs) provides information and emotional support for anyone aged 18 or over.

The women’s helpline is (023) 9266 9511 and the men’s helpline is (023) 9266 9516.

Lines are open Monday 1pm until 3pm, Wednesday and Friday 7pm until 10pm. There is an answer machine outside of these hours.

