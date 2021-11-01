Hampshire police said the 19-year-old woman had been out at Astoria nightclub in Guildhall Walk when she got in a taxi with two men at 12.46am on Saturday, August 28.

She was dropped off in Twyford Avenue, in Stamshaw, at 12.54am before she headed into Gruneisen Road.

Police said the serious sexual assault happened between 12.54am and 2am.

These CCTV images have been released after a 19-year-old woman was seriously sexually assaulted in Portsmouth in the early hours of August 28 after a night out at Astoria. Picture: Hampshire police

A detective said ‘all lines of enquiry’ had been followed in the two months since the incident but officers now need the public’s help in identifying the two men.

A Bordon man, 19, had previously been arrested but was released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Wayne Jackson said: ‘This has been a very distressing incident for the victim and we have been following all lines of enquiry to identify those involved.

‘We’re releasing these images to the public as we’re very keen to speak to the men pictured in connection with this incident. If you recognise them or have any information that may assist our enquiries, however small you feel it may be, please get in touch.’

A police spokeswoman added: ‘We have been following extensive lines of enquiry to identify the men in the attached pictures in connection with this incident, and we are now turning to the public for help.’

The teenager is receiving specialist support, the spokeswoman said.

Call 101 with information quoting 44210344253, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support is available

Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (Parcs) provides information and emotional support for anyone aged 18 or over.

The women’s helpline is (023) 9266 9511 and the men’s helpline is (023) 9266 9516.

Lines are open Monday 1pm until 3pm, Wednesday and Friday 7pm until 10pm. There is an answer machine outside of these hours.

