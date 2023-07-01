News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth police release CCTV of man they want to speak to after criminal damage to Fratton property

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property was damaged in Portsmouth last week.
By David George
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following two criminal damage incidents in Cuthbert Road, Fratton.

The incidents took place at 2pm on June 13 and around midnight on June 24, and police believe the man could help with their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with their investigation. Picture: Portsmouth PolicePolice want to speak to this man in connection with their investigation. Picture: Portsmouth Police
Appealing for information on social media, Portsmouth police said: ‘We’d like to speak to him [the man pictured] after two criminal damage incidents in Cuthbert Road in Fratton.

‘A window was damaged. He was seen in the area at the time.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230235735, or complete a form on the police force’s website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency, you should always dial 999.