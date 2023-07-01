Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following two criminal damage incidents in Cuthbert Road, Fratton.

The incidents took place at 2pm on June 13 and around midnight on June 24, and police believe the man could help with their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with their investigation. Picture: Portsmouth Police

Appealing for information on social media, Portsmouth police said: ‘We’d like to speak to him [the man pictured] after two criminal damage incidents in Cuthbert Road in Fratton.

‘A window was damaged. He was seen in the area at the time.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230235735, or complete a form on the police force’s website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.