Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit was called to the B3400 in the early hours of today (June 30) after receiving reports that sheep had escaped a nearby field and were on the road.

Posting about the incident on social media, the force tweeted: ‘We don't just attend crashes, we also herd sheep! Officers attended the B3400 this morning after a report of sheep on the road.

The sheep had escaped from a nearby field. Picture: Roads Policing Unit

‘After a few sheep doing "ewe-turns" they were all safely herded into a nearby field.’

To report a crime or provide information to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary people can call 101, or complete a form on the police force’s website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.