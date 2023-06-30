Hampshire police herd sheep back into field after they escape onto 40mph road
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit was called to the B3400 in the early hours of today (June 30) after receiving reports that sheep had escaped a nearby field and were on the road.
Posting about the incident on social media, the force tweeted: ‘We don't just attend crashes, we also herd sheep! Officers attended the B3400 this morning after a report of sheep on the road.
‘After a few sheep doing "ewe-turns" they were all safely herded into a nearby field.’
