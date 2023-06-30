News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Hampshire police herd sheep back into field after they escape onto 40mph road

Police briefly turned their attention away from catching criminals this morning – to catch some sheep instead.
By David George
Published 30th Jun 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 08:24 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit was called to the B3400 in the early hours of today (June 30) after receiving reports that sheep had escaped a nearby field and were on the road.

SEE ALSO: Murder investigation launched after body of man in 60's discovered

Posting about the incident on social media, the force tweeted: ‘We don't just attend crashes, we also herd sheep! Officers attended the B3400 this morning after a report of sheep on the road.

The sheep had escaped from a nearby field. Picture: Roads Policing UnitThe sheep had escaped from a nearby field. Picture: Roads Policing Unit
The sheep had escaped from a nearby field. Picture: Roads Policing Unit
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘After a few sheep doing "ewe-turns" they were all safely herded into a nearby field.’

To report a crime or provide information to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary people can call 101, or complete a form on the police force’s website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency, you should always dial 999.

Related topics:Hampshire