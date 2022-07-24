Portsmouth police sneak up on two yobs riding electric bikes after being 'goaded' near Southsea's Naval Memorial

Officers from Hilsea attempted to hunt down the pair who after being ‘goaded’ by them near the Naval Memorial on Southsea Common.

But the pair of yobs managed to elude officers, despite being found and ambushed by police.

One of the electric scrambler bikes that police managed to seize during a chase in Southsea

A spokesman for Portsmouth police said: ‘Yesterday officers from Hilsea team were assisting with patrols in Southsea. This is part of our ongoing operation, Op Nautical.

‘While they were near to the War Memorial they were goaded by two people riding electric scramblers, a short time later they located the males and were able to sneak up on them.

‘One male was able to get away on his scrambler however the other dropped his and opted to run from Police. Unfortunately he was able to get away, however we have seized his electric scrambler.

‘We know they have been causing issues across the city and are very often linked to antisocial behaviour and criminality.

‘It has been recovered to our impound, if it is yours and you would like it back we are going to have to have a conversation with you please contact us an quote 44220296488.’

Operation Nautical is part of a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour across the Southsea area.

In recent weeks, officers have been forced to set up exclusion orders, banning youths from parts of Old Portsmouth.

It followed a spike in yobbish behaviour.