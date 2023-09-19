Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She went on to say: “I don’t doubt the courage of those who have spoken about Russell Brand. But I do question the Sunday Times editorial values.”

Canon Tilby has faced a torrent of criticism for her comments.

A prominent campaigner against abuse in the Church, Jane Chevous, who is herself a survivor, said: “Angela, at least read the room. Apologise rather than doubling down. Saying that rape and sexual assault, which affects at least one in four women, is not newsworthy? You're digging yourself into a bigger hole.”

Gavin Drake, who resigned from the Church of England General Synod earlier this year over its failure to address abuse in the church, said: “Trivia? Allegations of rape and other sexual assaults against multiple women are ‘trivia?’ What a disgraceful position.”

Another priest, Rev Clare Hayns, chaplain of Christ Church College in the University of Oxford, said: “I cannot fathom how the sexual offending against multiple women can be described as ‘trivia’. It is not. These women are brave and speaking truth to power is costly. As priests we should be supporting them not minimising them.”

Portsmouth Cathedral, based in the centre of Old Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 161122-27)

A part time priest who also serves as a vet, Rev Dr Jenny McKay, said: “I usually agree with you Angela but not on this one.”

A New Zealand student, Alannah Jeune, who says she was sexually harassed by a different Church of England priest several years ago, also criticised Canon Tilby, saying: “Disturbing to read this reaction from a @churchofengland Priest... but not actually that surprising to me - because I have also had my experiences dismissed as 'trivial'.”

Canon Tilby declined to comment. Instead, she referred to a new post, which read: “I wish to clarify my comments on Russell Brand. I do not regard the allegations about him as trivial. They are extremely serious and of course they should be investigated. Whether they should have been front page news is another matter, one of journalistic judgement. I am sorry to have caused confusion and offence.”

She has not deleted her original post.

Angela Tilby's Twitter post

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Cathedral said: “Angela Tilby holds an honorary title at Portsmouth Cathedral, but is not part of our staff team. She writes columns for the Church Times and comments on X/Twitter in a personal capacity. Her views, as her X/Twitter profile makes clear, do not represent the views of the cathedral.

