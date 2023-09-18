Woman accused of murder will now go on trial next year at Portsmouth Crown Court
The body of Anna Jones, 44, was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, at 8pm on Thursday May 9. Her daughter Bronwyn Jones, 25, of Jacaranda Road, Bordon, has appeared at Winchester Crown Court charged with her mother’s murder.
The court previously heard that psychiatric reports were being prepared on the defendant ahead of a plea hearing with a trial set for October 23. The trial date has now been moved back to April 10 next year and will now take place at Portsmouth Crown Court.
The other daughter of the victim said in a tribute released after her death: “I love my mum, she meant everything to me, she was my world. I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.”