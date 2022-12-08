Despite the terrifying incident on Northern Parade, Hilsea, happening nearly three months ago on August 17, police enquiries are still ‘ongoing’ with the force yet to file the case. A manhunt was launched to find the predator - thought to be aged 22 to 24 with blond hair - after the woman in her 40s was raped between 1am and 2am.

The female was asked for directions by the stranger, wearing a grey tracksuit, who walked with her briefly before the brazen attack. Police called on residents of Northern Parade, Gladys Avenue or Magdalen Road to come forward with information. Detective inspector Richard Gibson previously said: ‘Vehicles driving through the area may have dash cam footage or properties with CCTV may have captured the man we would like to speak to.’

A woman was raped in Northern Parade. Picture: Sarah Standing.

But despite carrying out patrols and enquiries in the area, police are yet to arrest anyone as they struggle to find the perpetrator. ‘Our Northern Parade investigation is ongoing, no significant updates to provide at the current time,’ a police spokeswoman said.

The brazen attack caused shock and fear from women in the area. Julie Fitzgerald, 64, who has lived in the road for 11 years, said in August: ‘To think someone has been attacked like that in your own neighbourhood is horrible. It seems we are getting more of these attacks in the city,’ she said.

