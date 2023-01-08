Fire starts in smoking area and spreads to Portsmouth pub the Ship Anson
A Portsmouth pub will be closed for a few days after a fire started in the smoking area of its beer garden and spread to the building.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it was called by several people after the blaze started, and it sent crews from Southsea, Waterlooville, Cosham, Portchester and Eastleigh at 3.30am today.
A statement from the service said: ‘The fire, which started in a smoking area structure next to the pub, began to spread to the pub itself.
‘Crews were able to extinguish the fire and minimise damage to the pub building.
‘No one was inside the pub at the time of the fire. South Central Ambulance Service attended and provided assessment and care to two people from a residential flat above the pub.’
The pub put a message on Facebook thanking the fire service and fireighters for their prompt action.
It said: ‘A fire started overnight in our beer garden last night. It was after we had closed and no one was harmed. We would like to thank the fire brigade for attending so quickly to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading into the building.
‘We are likely to stay closed for a small period to allow us to undertake all safety checks and repair any damage. We hope to be open before long. We would like to thank each and everyone of you for your unprecedented support. We are very lucky to have such have you as customers.’