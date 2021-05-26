Portsmouth stalker went to woman's work in Whiteley, called her, and hounded her on social media
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Jayden Robinson, 22, of Pavilion Way, Gosport, admitted two charges of assault by beating on April 7 in Gosport.
He admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, and damaging a wall.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities and 80 hours' unpaid work.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Garry Glancey, 59, of Links Street, Kirkcaldy, in Fife, Scotland, admitted drink-driving in Bell Hill, Petersfield, on November 30.
A test revealed he had 223 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.
He was fined £1,000 with a three-year ban.
He must pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Anthony Musselwhite, 44, of Seymour Close, Buckland, admitted having cannabis on March 23.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £22 surcharge. The drug must be destroyed.
Read More
Oluwatosin Alagbe, 31, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, admitted having cannabis on September 25 last year.
Magistrates fined him £200 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
The drug must be destroyed.
Ashley Clements, 35, of Drummond Road, Landport, admitted having cocaine, a class A drug, and cannabis at his home on April 1.
Magistrates fined him £200 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. The drug must be destroyed.
Isaac Kolawole, 23, of Renny Road, Fratton, was found guilty of assault by beating on November 24 in 2019 in Portsmouth.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation and £150 costs.
Andrew Heath-Webb, 50, of Moody Road, Fareham, admitted damaging two police cells in Portsmouth.
He must pay £200 compensation.
Jamie Robinson, 32, of Gazelle Close, Gosport, admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence.
He was fined £50 with £60 costs.
Kirk Travis, 29, of Queens Road, Buckland, admitted stalking a woman in Whiteley between August 29 and April 7.
He contacted her on the phone, via social media and went to her work.
Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities and 150 hours' unpaid work.
A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim.
He must pay a £180 in court costs.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.