Jayden Robinson, 22, of Pavilion Way, Gosport, admitted two charges of assault by beating on April 7 in Gosport.

He admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, and damaging a wall.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities and 80 hours' unpaid work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Garry Glancey, 59, of Links Street, Kirkcaldy, in Fife, Scotland, admitted drink-driving in Bell Hill, Petersfield, on November 30.

A test revealed he had 223 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

He was fined £1,000 with a three-year ban.

He must pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Musselwhite, 44, of Seymour Close, Buckland, admitted having cannabis on March 23.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £22 surcharge. The drug must be destroyed.

Oluwatosin Alagbe, 31, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, admitted having cannabis on September 25 last year.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

The drug must be destroyed.

Ashley Clements, 35, of Drummond Road, Landport, admitted having cocaine, a class A drug, and cannabis at his home on April 1.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. The drug must be destroyed.

Isaac Kolawole, 23, of Renny Road, Fratton, was found guilty of assault by beating on November 24 in 2019 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation and £150 costs.

READ NEXT: Latest crime news in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas

Andrew Heath-Webb, 50, of Moody Road, Fareham, admitted damaging two police cells in Portsmouth.

He must pay £200 compensation.

Jamie Robinson, 32, of Gazelle Close, Gosport, admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence.

He was fined £50 with £60 costs.

Kirk Travis, 29, of Queens Road, Buckland, admitted stalking a woman in Whiteley between August 29 and April 7.

He contacted her on the phone, via social media and went to her work.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities and 150 hours' unpaid work.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim.

He must pay a £180 in court costs.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron