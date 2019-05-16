Portsmouth step up security after threat to ‘kill 150 fans’ during Sunderland clash at Fratton Park 

POMPEY are stepping up security after threats were made online to ‘kill 150 fans’ during tonight’s League One play-off game at Fratton Park.

Fans are being advised to ‘arrive in plenty of time’ for the match due to enhanced checks being put in place.

The club have also said that they are working with police in connection with the threatening messages, which were shared online last night.

The threats posted by a Twitter account with the handle @Kieran30971361 made reference to the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

The initial post reads: ‘I wonder how many Portsmouth fans I can shoot everyone remember the Manchester arena bombing just imagine Fratton Park going bang well let’s find out tomorrow.’

It was then followed by a second threat which said: ‘Bomb bomb fratton park went bang the Portsmouth fans all died. Haha going to be fun tomorrow headline news.’

Following the messages, which have since been deleted, Pompey have moved to reassure fans.

In a statement, the club said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club are aware of a message that has been posted on social media and are working with police on this matter.

‘The club would like to reassure fans that there will be enhanced security checks in place for Thursday’s play-off match against Sunderland at Fratton Park (7.45pm kick-off).

‘Due to these checks, all supporters with tickets are advised to arrive in plenty of time to make sure they are inside the stadium for the start of the game.

‘Tickets for the match – which is being televised live on Sky Sports – have sold out.’

Hampshire Constabulary have also issued a statement about the threats.

A force spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of threats made on social media regarding the football match between Sunderland and Portsmouth taking place in Portsmouth.

‘We are looking into these posts and want to assure the public that a sufficient policing response will be in place for the match tomorrow and that we are working alongside Portsmouth FC.’