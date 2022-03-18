Police officers were called to a property in Hilsea at 6.48am on Thursday, March 17 following a report that a number of items, including motorbikes and dirt bikes, were taken from a garage at the property.

As previously reported by The News, Jo Hunt, of Gatcombe Drive in Hilsea, had numerous items stolen from her garage on Wednesday night (March 16), which included a bike that her husband Jon had been building for their son, Henry’s sixth birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An arrest has been made following a burglary in Hilsea.

The bike had taken months to build but was snatched by thieves before the little lad had a chance to ride it.

The motorbikes alone are thought to be worth around £15,000 and include a KTM 200 EXC in Orange (rekluse clutch), an Osset 24- inch in red and black, an Osset 16-inch in red and black, and a PW50 in black and blue.

Speaking of the initial break-in on Wednesday night, Jo told The News: ‘My husband woke up at about 6.15am to walk the dog and he came back about 6.45am and then realised that the garage was open. He opened up the garage to realise that everything was gone.

‘We've got CCTV from our neighbour at half-past 10 of them coming here last night and they were here for 10 minutes trying to get into the garage.

Henry's sixth birthday present was stolen from the property on Wednesday night.

‘'I feel absolutely violated.'

Police were called back to the address shortly after 12.45pm yesterday (March 17) after it was reported that two males had been seen acting suspiciously outside the address. A vehicle was taken from outside the property, but was recovered.

Officers attended the address and conducted searches in the local area.

A 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Police appeal for information after 2 men attempt burglary at a Havant home

He has been released from police custody on conditional bail until April 14 while the enquiries continue. Enquiries to locate the second person involved and the stolen property are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220106110.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the Hampshire Constabulary website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron