Portsmouth teenager, 15, arrested following Hilsea burglary which saw the theft of six-year-old boy's birthday present
POLICE have now made an arrest following a burglary in Hilsea on Wednesday night.
Police officers were called to a property in Hilsea at 6.48am on Thursday, March 17 following a report that a number of items, including motorbikes and dirt bikes, were taken from a garage at the property.
As previously reported by The News, Jo Hunt, of Gatcombe Drive in Hilsea, had numerous items stolen from her garage on Wednesday night (March 16), which included a bike that her husband Jon had been building for their son, Henry’s sixth birthday.
The bike had taken months to build but was snatched by thieves before the little lad had a chance to ride it.
The motorbikes alone are thought to be worth around £15,000 and include a KTM 200 EXC in Orange (rekluse clutch), an Osset 24- inch in red and black, an Osset 16-inch in red and black, and a PW50 in black and blue.
Speaking of the initial break-in on Wednesday night, Jo told The News: ‘My husband woke up at about 6.15am to walk the dog and he came back about 6.45am and then realised that the garage was open. He opened up the garage to realise that everything was gone.
‘We've got CCTV from our neighbour at half-past 10 of them coming here last night and they were here for 10 minutes trying to get into the garage.
‘'I feel absolutely violated.'
Police were called back to the address shortly after 12.45pm yesterday (March 17) after it was reported that two males had been seen acting suspiciously outside the address. A vehicle was taken from outside the property, but was recovered.
Officers attended the address and conducted searches in the local area.
A 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
He has been released from police custody on conditional bail until April 14 while the enquiries continue. Enquiries to locate the second person involved and the stolen property are ongoing.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220106110.
Alternatively, go online and submit information via the Hampshire Constabulary website.