Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Southsea defendant, who was 17 at the time of the alleged offences and cannot be named, was arrested during the investigation into the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial on July 19.

He has since been charged with affray and possessing a machete in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 18. He denies the offences.

Appearing at Portsmouth Youth Court today, he is now due to go on trial on September 15 with a pre-trial hearing taking place on September 3.

He was remanded into custody.

An 18-year-old man from Southsea was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the naval stabbing and was released on conditional police bail until Wednesday.

The stabbing victim was in a stable condition the week after the incident, police previously said.

